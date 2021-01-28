Allu Arjun Pushpa Theatrical Release Date Confirmed: Find Out More

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa in theatres on August 13. The news was announced by the makers this morning. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa will be a Pan India movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi simultaneously. Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring the music in Pushpa. Allu Arjun will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa.

It is a known fact that Bunny is sporting a different rugged look for Pushpa right now after the roaring success of his previous blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. The actor is riding high on the success of the movie. The film broke all records at the box office and was declared the Sankranti blockbuster.

The movie is now on the OTT platform and scored record views in the digital arena too.

Pushpa is touted to be an action thriller and has an interesting star cast including the likes of Tamil hero Vijay Sethupathi which was recently seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Anish Kuruvilla, Vennlea Kishore, Prakash Raj are other members of the cast. Stay tuned for all all the updates on Allu Arjun's Pushpa