Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rise Screened At Moscow Film Fest

Icon Star Allu Arjun starrer much celebrated Telugu action drama Pushpa: The Rise has been screened at the Moscow International Film Festival recently. The film was screened in the Telugu language with English and Russian subtitles at the festival. The film screened in the category "Blockbuster hits from around the world."

And the film sensation isn't slowing down, and it's now making waves on a global scale. Sukumar recently stated that the makers intend to release Pushpa in Russia by dubbing in the language.

Pushpa The Rise was released in the theatres on December 17, 2021, in Telugu and dubbed in - Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. It's almost been a year since its release but the film is still making it to the headlines. From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number Srivalli to his heroic screen presence in Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film has become a much talked about one, for its every aspect.

Post the release of the film, Allu Arjun became an iconic star not only in Telugu cinema but also worldwide. While the superstar went on to represent India as Grand Marshal at the Annual Day Parade in NYC, Times Square, his film kept getting credited as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year globally.

Directed by Creative director Sukumar, the film Pushpa The Rise is also featuring - Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Rao Ramesh among others.

Pushpa The Rise kept getting credited as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year globally. On the other hand, the pooja ceremony for the second part of Pushpa took place recently, and the shoot is expected to begin soon.