Allu Arjun, Pushpa Makers Losing Sleep Over Non-Stop Leaks

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, the makers of the movie have unleashed the first single 'Daakko Dakko Meka' was leaked before it was officially released.

The latest news doing the rounds is that a short video clip of Allu Arjun's fight scene from Pushpa has been leaked and gone viral on all social media platforms. In the leaked video, Bunny is seen saving Rashmika from baddies.

The team have lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime for the continuous leaks. There are also strong rumors that continuous leaks from the film sets is said to a pre-planned strategy by the team to create hype among the audience. However, the response to the first single from Pushpa is proof enough of the popularity of the movie as well as actors.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be playing Bunny's love interest in the film. While Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil is making his debut with this film, he is going to play a negative character in the film. The film will be a Christmas release.