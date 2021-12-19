Allu Arjun Overtakes Yash, Deets Inside
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa was released in theatres on December 17th, 2021. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, and other languages. The Hindi version of Pushpa is also doing well. According to the reports, the movie has earned Rs 3 crore net on the first day.
Reports are doing the rounds that the Pushpa beat KGF collections in Hindi. It is said that Pushpa has opened better than KGF: Chapter 1, which earned Rs. 2 crore on its opening day.
#Pushpa #Hindi RISES on Day 2… Gathers speed… Strong word of mouth converting into energetic footfalls… Single screens/mass pockets rocking… Major centres witness growth… Solid Day 3 on cards… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/ogSpTx8BR3
‘BAAHUBALI’, ‘KGF’ *DAY 1*… QUICK RECAP OF PAN-INDIA FILMS…
🔥 2015: #Baahubali ₹ 5.15 cr / pre-#Covid
🔥 2018: #KGF ₹ 2.10 cr / pre-#Covid
🔥 2021: Let’s see how #Pushpa fares / 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra + Limited showcasing + Pandemic era
NOTE: Dubbed #Hindi versions. pic.twitter.com/8mJYR8vzlr
#Pushpa *#Hindi* springs a surprise on Day 1… Gathers speed at single screens, multiplexes decent… Despite limited shows/screens + minimal promotions + #SpiderMan juggernaut + 50% occupancy in biggest market [#Maharashtra]… Will get stronger on Day 2… Fri ₹ 3 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dz7ac25aD0
