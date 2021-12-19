Allu Arjun Overtakes Yash, Deets Inside

Dec 19, 2021, 12:50 IST
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa was released in theatres on December 17th, 2021. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, and other languages. The Hindi version of Pushpa is also doing well. According to the reports, the movie has earned Rs 3 crore net on the first day.

Reports are doing the rounds that the Pushpa beat KGF collections in Hindi. It is said that Pushpa has opened better than KGF: Chapter 1, which earned Rs. 2 crore on its opening day.


