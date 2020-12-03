Yahoo has released the list of most searched celebrities this year (2020). And guess what? Tollywood star Bunny is the only Telugu actor to figure among top 10.

Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun who became the talk of the town following the huge success of his Sankranti hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has found a place in the most searched celebrity list. This result is based on user interest, according to what they search, read, recommend and share.

Allu Arjun had a rather dull year in 2019 after his previous movie Naa Peru Surya did not meet expectations of both filmmakers and fans. After that, Bunny took a break to make a grand comeback in a Trivikram Srinivas movie and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo was a super duper hit. The movie was released around the Telugu festival Sankranti and had an epic clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office.

Even though both the movies did well, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo became a blockbuster and was declared a Sankranti hit.

Now, in the list of most searched Tollywood celebrities, Allu Arjun is the only Telugu actor to figure in the top 10 Yahoo Most Searched Celebrity List 2020.

Bunny will be next seen in Pushpa. The first look of the movie has created quite a lot of buzz on social media and increased expectations of the audience from the movie.

Here's three cheers to Allu Arjun for achieving this feat.