Allu Arjun Only Telugu Actor in ORMAX Most Popular Kannada Actors List
Stylish star Allu Arjun always manages to be in the news for one reason or the other. There is not a single movie of Allu Arjun under production or post-production stage. Yet, the icon star continues to rule the social media scene.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. There's no clue as to when Sukumar is planning to take Pushpa 2 to floors.
Looks like Allu Arjun is hugely famous in Karnataka. If you are wondering, how, then, let me tell you that Allu Arjun, who is a vey well known Telugu star has figured on the popular Kannada stars' list.
ORMAX has declared that he is a popular actor in Karnataka. Allu Arjun is the only non-Kannada actor in the list of ORMAX's most popular Kannada actors.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2021. The film was directed by Sukumar.
