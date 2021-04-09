Allu Arjun No More Tollywood Stylish Star, Check New Title

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the film and just a day before the birthday of Allu Arjun, the makers of the movie have come up with the teaser, 'Introducing Pushpa Raj'. Within minutes after the video has come out, it went viral on all social media platforms and has become the most viewed teaser in 24 hours. Allu Arjun is seen in a different look and we think that he is going to get create something new with the film, Pushpa.

Here is the teaser, just give a look at it.

On April 7th, the teaser launch event of Pushpa held in Hyderabad, Sukumar introduced Allu Arjun as 'Icon Star'. He said that he will be addressed as an 'Icon Star' after the release of Pushpa.

Allu Arjun is waiting for the release of the flick Pushpa which is based on the lives of red sandalwood smugglers. Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the female lead in the movie and Fahadh Faasil will be seen as an antagonist in Pushpa. The movie is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film. Pushpa is going to hit the theatres on August 13.