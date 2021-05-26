Allu Arjun Most Loved Tollywood Star on Instagram, Here's Proof

Who doesn't like stylish star Allu Arjun? He is not only the most talented actor, he always sets trends in Tollywood, be it with fashion sense or dance moves. Yes, he is one of the best dancers in TFI. Are these reasons not enough to love him? Probably, this could be the reason, he enjoys an extensive fan following among the audience.

Now, latest news we have about Allu Arjun is that he has achieved 12 million followers on Instagram. Looks like Allu Arjun is the most loved celebrity on social media.

Recently, Allu Arjun was infected with Covid-19. But the actor recovered after staying in isolation. Now, Bunny seems to be doing well.

Meanwhile, Bunny was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Arjun. It’s been a long time Bunny hasn’t had a theatrical release, owing to the pandemic. He will next be seen in Pushpa, under the direction of Sukumar. He will be essaying the role of a lorry driver in the film. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead opposite Bunny. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.