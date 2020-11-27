Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Superstar Mahesh Babu, both rule Tollywood and have a huge fan base not only in Telugu states but also across the globe.

Movies of both the actors were released this Sankranti at the beginning of the year. Bunny's Ala Vaikunthapuramloo and Mahesh's Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the screens around the same time and there was an epic clash at the box office between the movies of the two big Telugu stars.

Even though both the movies did well at the box office, Allu Arjun's AVPL was way ahead of Mahesh's Sarileru... in terms of box office collections, as per trade analysts.

However, on the small screen, Mahesh has overtaken Allu Arjun. Recently, both the movies were released on satellite TV channels and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is said to have garnered more TRPs than Arjun's AVPL.

While Mahesh's Sarileru Neekevvaru telecast on August 15 earned a record TRP of 29.4, Bunny's AVPL which was broadcast during Diwali got just 7.91 TRP rating.

Clearly, Mahesh Babu continues to rule the small screen.