Allu Arjun Kick-starts Go Green With AA Campaign on World Environment Day 2021

Stylish star Allu Arjun is spending quality time with his kids and family members. Last night, one of Allu Arjun’s videos playing with Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha in their garden went viral on social media.

On World Environment Day, Bunny was seen planting a sapling at his home to mark the occasion. He wrote a message on twitter, which reads “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart.

Check out the tweet posted by Allu Arjun:

On the career front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa, where he will be essaying the role of a lorry driver. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and the film will be released in two parts.

The film revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film alongside Bunny. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.