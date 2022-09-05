From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR, Tollywood Actors Who Made News Last Week

Stylish star Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu are always in the news for multiple reasons. Read on to know why they have made the news last week.

Jr NTR says sorry to Fans: Young tiger Jr NTR was the guest of honor at Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad. He apologized to the media, fans and the audience for canceling Brahmastra pre-release event at the last minute. He said, “I would like to apologize to my fans for canceling the event at Ramoji due to Ganpati visarjan. Police didn’t allow people to reach the venue.”

Allu Arjun to make Hollywood debut: Stylish star Allu Arjun has become the most sought-after actor in Telugu and Hindi due to the massive success of his previous movie—Pushpa The Rise. For those who joined in late to the story, Allu Arjun's Pushpa was recently screened at the Moscow Film Festival. The film was screened under the category 'Block Busters' around the world at the film festival. Now, we hear Allu Arjun is gearing up to test his luck in Hollywood. Recently, Bunny was in New York for Independence Celebrations in USA. Bunny happens to have met a big-shot director-producer of Hollywood. Bunny was reportedly offered a key role in Superhero franchise, as per the buzz.

Mahesh Babu signs a massive deal with Zee Telugu: Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni appeared on Zee Telugu’s popular dance show—Dance India Dance Telugu. Mahesh Babu is said to have signed a big deal with Zee Telugu that entails him appearing for important events as Chief Guest. The Telugu superstar is said to have charged a fancy amount to appear on the show, as per reports.

