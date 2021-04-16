Allu Arjun's 'Introducing Pushpa Raj' Creates Unique Record

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the most awaited films in the Telugu film industry. Not only fans of Allu Arjun but also others are eagerly waiting for the movie. The most talented director in Tollywood, Sukumar is the captain of the ship. Expectations are very high on the grand celluloid.

Recently, the makers of the movie, Pushpa have released a special teaser, "Introducing Pushpa Raj". It was loved by all and sundry. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen in a completely different avatar, and the dialogue, 'Thaggede Le' created a sensation. The teaser has now got more than 43 Million Plus views and it's still counting. Here is the teaser, just give a look at it once again.

The film, Pushpa written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. For the first time, Allu Arjun is sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the movie, Pushpa. The film is also having Fahadh Faasil in the key role. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing were performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The movie is going to hit the theatres on 13 August 2021, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.