Allu Arjun Icon Movie Shelved, What About His Star Title?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. Last week, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa. The SIIMA 2022 took place with the utmost pomp and show on September 10 in Bengaluru. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa bagged the maximum number of awards in several categories. Bunny's upcoming film Pushpa 2 is the most awaited films of the year. There's another film of Bunny which has been making the news for a long time. The film is titled as 'Icon' and it was supposed to be directed by Venu Sriram of Vakeel Saab fame.

The latest news we hear is Allu Arjun's film with Venu Sriram is said to be shelved. "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie," revealed a source close to the development. According to another source, "Director Venu Sriram has pitched a script to Ram Pothineni. The director and actor are in talks for the same. However, there is no confirmation if it is for the same film, Icon that Allu Arjun was supposed to do or a new subject". If Venu is planning to revive Icon or not, only time will tell!

Now, Allu Arjun's Icon film shelved what about Bunny's star title? Bunny fans and the audience are addressing as an Icon star of Tollywood. We don't know whether the film will go on floors or not but the Icon title seems to have helped a lot to Bunny.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is yet to begin the shoot of Pushpa The Rise. The film will be directed by Sukumar and it is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.