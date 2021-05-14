Allu Arjun Hikes His Remuneration For Pushpa?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in TFI. Recently, Allu Arjun has recovered from the novel coronavirus. He thanked his fans and followers, for their prayers while he was in isolation. Rumors are doing the rounds, Allu Arjun’s forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’ could be made in two parts.

It is being speculated that Allu Arjun seems to be charging a double fee, compared to his previous films. If sources are to be believed, Allu Arjun thought to take a share in film profits. But, things got changed and Bunny seem to have demanded the makers to pay a hefty price as a remuneration for the film. Allu Arjun is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 50 cr as his remuneration for Pushpa.

Ideally, Allu Arjun used to charge somewhere around Rs 20 to 30 cr for his previous films. Now, he is getting paid Rs 50 cr for Pushpa is really huge and it shows the power of Bunny.

Pushpa is being directed by Sukumar and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film. Pushpa will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.