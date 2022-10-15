Allu Arjun Has Special Celebrations With His Family 

There is little doubt that Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the best phase of his life. He has been flooded with back-to-back awards for his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

The 2021 release is Bunny's biggest hit. Recently, he won a SIIMA Award and a Filmfare Award South in the Best Actor category for the Sukumar directorial, followed by bagging the CNN Indian Of The Year honour for his contribution to Indian cinema.

After winning a roster of awards, Bunny is now basking in their glory. He is also celebrating this joyous phase with his family. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the happy time that he is having with his beloved family members.

In the picture, the actor is seen having a great time with his wife Allu Sneha, his parents, siblings, and all the children in their garden.

Check out Allu Arjun’s Instagram story here:

On the professional front, Bunny is yet to join the shoot of Pushpa The Rule. The film is directed by Sukumar and also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The actor is yet to announce his new project.