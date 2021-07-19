Allu Arjun Gives Nod To Hindi Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Stylish star Allu Arjun is still basking in the success of his last outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The talk about the film refuses to die down despite being a year and a half since its release. Coming to music, popular tracks from the movie 'Ramuloo Ramuloo', 'Butta Bomma' and Samajavaragamana are still topping the charts.

In case, you haven't heard yet, Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being remade in Hindi featuring Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her own production house. The Hindi makers seem to have asked Allu Arjun to play a guest role in Hindi remake. Guess what? Allu Arjun said 'Yes' to do a cameo in the Hindi remake.

Rohit Dhawan will direct this film. Rohit and his team of writers have given a new zing to the storyline of the film. Manisha Koirala has been roped in to play Kartik’s mother's role in the film which was played by Tabu in the Telugu original. More details about the film are awaited.