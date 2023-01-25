Allu Arjun Follows Just One Person on Instagram 

Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the most loved celebrities on social media. He boasts 19.1 million followers in all. The actor always stays active on social media. Do you know which star the Pushpa sensation follows on Instagram

? Bunny is following only one person on Instagram and she is his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. Bunny is following only his wife and not his peers in the industry or any other family members.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. The film will be directed by Sukumar. The film is likely to release during Sankranthi 2024. It is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021.

The film went on to become a massive hit at the box office