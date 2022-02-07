Allu Arjun Fans Troll Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny

There's no need to give to introduction to VJ Sunny because he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Sunny fans are eagerly waiting for him to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Sadly, Bigg Boss winners from previous seasons can't participate in the show. The latest we hear is that VJ Sunny is being trolled by Allu Arjun fans.

At a recent event, Sunny stated, "Roll Rida is a wonderful rapper in Tollywood, Roll Rida is also the favorite rapper of Allu Arjun gadu." Allu Arjun fans are trolling VJ Sunny for referring to Bunny as gadu instead of garu.

Sunny is being brutally trolled on social media for not giving respect to an established actor like Bunny. However, Sunny fans have come out in support of the Bigg Boss winner saying Sunny it was not intentional but came out in a flow. They are urging everyone not to take it to heart. They say that Sunny holds Allu Arjun in high regards. It remains to be seen how Bunny will react to this.

