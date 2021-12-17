Allu Arjun Fans Leak Pushpa Scenes on Social Media

Allu Arjun's much awaited film Pushpa The Rise is releasing across the globe on Friday. Ahead of its release, the makers of the movie held benefit shows for fans in the early hours.

There was a mad rush at theatres across the Telugu states and the craze has been unimaginable.

Bunny fans got so excited that they recorded Samantha's Item number oo Antava and some action scenes of Allu Arjun on their mobiles and shared them on Social Media. Have a look...

For those who do not know, recording movies on mobiles and sharing is a crime. Enjoy the movie on the big screen and report any such cases to the theatre owners. Pushpa The Rise is directed by Sukumar.

This the third time that Allu Arjun has joined hands with the director. Their previous collaboration Arya 1 and 2 became blockbusters.

So expectations are riding high on the movie. The film produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.