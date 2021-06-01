Allu Arjun Eyeing Straight Hindi Film?

Tollywood Stylish star Allu Arjun will soon be working with Koratala Siva for a new film. Actually, the film should have gone on floors next year. But, it is going to take some time for Bunny's film to happen with Koratala, as Koratala is busy with a few films of other Telugu actors.

According to trusted sources, Allu Arjun is said to be in talks with several directors for interesting scripts. The same sources assert that Allu Arjun is showing keen interest to work in straight Hindi film. Still, Bunny is in talks and discussions are said to be happening about them. Allu Arjun is yet to make an official confirmation about his next movie.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will soon be appearing in Pushpa, which is nearing its completion. The movie is directed by Sukumar and financed by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil will appear in important roles. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.