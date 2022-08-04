Allu Arjun Creates A New Record On Twitter

Stylish star Allu Arjun has won millions of hearts with his impeccable performance in Pushpa The Rise. The talk about Pushpa refuses to die down even months after its release. Be it the dialogues or songs in Pushpa, they continue to trend on social media. Bunny's Pushpa-The Rise has shattered all box office records.

On the other hand, Bunny fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel. Bunny's Pushpa 2 is expected to go on floors sometime in September. Now, we have super good news for the fans of Tollywood icon star Allu Arjun.

As per reports, Bunny has set a new record on Twitter as he got 203k thousand likes and counting for his latest post. Recently, Allu Arjun shared a pic of his salt and pepper look from an ad shoot. The ad details are yet to be revealed.

Check out the poster, in case, you haven't seen it yet:



Back to Bunny's Pushpa 2, Sukumar is said to have made a few changes to the script and he is tight-lipped about the sequel to the film.. Pushpa The Rule is likely to revolve around the enmity between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.