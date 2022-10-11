Allu Arjun on Cloud Nine, Here's Why

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most loved actors in Tollywood. Bunny is known for his hard work and dedication towards his work. Bunny is a bonafide star in the film industry.

One thing about Allu Arjun is that the actor loves experimenting with different roles and looks in his film.

We all love whatever Bunny does. Looks like 2022 is the best year for Allu Arjun as he is winning back-to-back awards for his previous film—Pushpa The Rise.

The film was directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun essayed the role of Lorry Driver Pushpa Raj in the film. On Saturday, South Filmfare awards were held in Bangalore. Bunny is on cloud nine as Pushpa movie bagged all possible awards at Filmfare 2022.

Bunny has thanked the audience via Instagram, he wrote saying "Pushpa Clean Sweeps At Filmfare 2022. Best Actor Best Director, Best Music, Best Film, Best Male , Best Female Singer. Thank You All. Humbled. Check out the post:

In the meantime, Bunny is yet to begin the shoot of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2, the film will be directed by Sukumar. Pushpa The Rule would go on floors in a couple of days from now. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.