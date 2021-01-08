Allu Arjun Clocks 10 million Followers On Instagram, Thanks Fans For 'Being His Strength'

Stylish star Allu Arjun on Thursday crossed 10 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans. He captioned the video," Thank You All for the Love . Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings 🙏🏼".

Take a look at it:

On the career front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa. This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in his career.