Allu Arjun Cheif Guest To Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor

Akkineni Akhil is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film has kept the cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres. Most Eligible Bachelor has managed to earn Rs 24 cr in just three days of its release.

The latest news we hear is that the makers are looking forward to holding a success meet to thank the audience for making the film a splash hit at the box office. Guess what? Stylish star Allu Arjun will be the guest of honor at the grand event to celebrate the success of Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor. The film's success meet will be held at 6 PM at JRC convention in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Style Your Saree Like Gorgeous Nivetha Thomas

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Ravishing Looks

Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vasu. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.