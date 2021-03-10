Allu Arjun Calls Fans His Lifeline

Tollywood hero, Allu Arjun was the chief guest at the pre-release event of Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi's upcoming movie, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. The movie is written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik and produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures.

Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun said that he has been associated with Vasu from the past 18 years and he is one of the persons who has been responsible for what he is today. Allu Arjun said that he liked the film, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga a lot and it is going to turn as a superhit. He sang praises for the director, Kaushik. He added that the director has incredible thoughts. He said that Kaushik is going to give a hit for everyone. Allu Arjun donned white coloured shirt and teamed it up with black coloured pants. As usual, Bunny looked super stylish.

Allu Arjun thanked his fans at the event. He called his fans as his army, strength and lifeline. He said that he feels so proud for being loved by all of his fans. Here is the video.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. He said that only one word for the film, 'Thaggedi Le'. For the third time, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have come together for Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna is going to share screen space with Allu Arjun for the film.