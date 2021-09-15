Allu Arjun Call Sheet Busy For Next 5 Years

From Stylish star to Icon Star, Allu Arjun has come a long. He always picks movies that suit his image and excels in every role he has plays. Now, his goal is to become a pan India star and filmmakers who learnt about Allu Arjun's career ambition are making a beeline to sign him up.

After a lull following Naa Peru Surya which was critically acclaimed but a Box Office disaster, Bunny made a grand comeback with Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. Now, his call sheet is full till 2025, we hear. he has been signing back to back movies since AVPL's massive success. His next movie titled Pushpa is gearing up for release. The makers recently announced that Pushpa will be a festive treat for Christmas. However, it may take a while before the sequel to the movie, Pushpa 2 hits the big screens.

After wrapping up Pushpa 2, Bunny is all set to join the sets of Venu Sriram's Icon. This Pan India movie is likely to be announced on Dasara. It is learnt that Kriti Shetty (of Uppena dame) and Pooja Hedge have been roped in as leading ladies in the movie. This will be the third time that Bunny will be romancing Pooja after AVPL. Pushpa 2 is likely to see the light of the day after Icon wraps up.

The latest we hear is that Allu Arjun is also keen on starting off Boyapati movie along with Icon. It is known that the director-actor duo had collaborated earlier for Sarrainodu which was a commercial hit. So, the next would be a mass masala entertainer too.

Allu Arjun has a line up of movies in the pipeline from Boyapati Srinu and Venu Sriram to Pushpa 2. After this, Bunny will start working with KGF director Prashanth Neel which would be produced by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts. It is also learnt that AR Murugadoss and Kortala Siva too are readying script for Allu Arjun.