Allu Arjun Ahead of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu: Deets Inside

One cannot deny the fact that Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. He is a popular celebrity in showbiz. He also enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Allu Arjun is way ahead of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rebel star Prabhas. Are you wondering how and why?

Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are undoubtyedly the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. Allu Arjun recently hit a new milestone as he crossed over 13 million followers on Instagram.

Very few celebrities in Tollywood have been able to garner such a wide audience. Mahesh Babu has 7.1 million followers while Prabhas has a score of 6.9 million followers. In this context, Allu Arjun is ahead of Mahesh Babu and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' which is helmed by Sukumar. Pushpa is slated to be released in two parts. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead opposite Bunny in the film. Meanwhile, Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil will be essaying the role of an antangoist role in the film.

Pushpa marks Fahadh's debut in Telugu. Prabhas and Mahesh Babu are occupied with Radhe Shyam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata respectively.