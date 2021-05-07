Allu Arjun’s Pushpa In Two Parts?

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’ has been in the news ever since it went on floors. If you are a fan of Allu Arjun and waiting for Pushpa's release, then we have interesting news for you. We have learnt from a reliable source that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa will be made into two parts.

Yes, what you read is right. The makers of the movie weren’t planning for a sequel during the initial days of the movie. However, recently, they reportedly had a discussion on making the film in two parts.

The first part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa will get released by end of this year. The makers have completed the film shoot and the film is in its post-production stage. Allu Arjun will kick-start the shoot for the second part or sequel after the release of the film.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. Malayalam actorFahad Faasil has been roped in to play a baddie in the film. Watch this space for more updates