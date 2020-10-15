Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Release Date Locked?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his last outing theatrical release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the film is still breaking records along with its cutting edge performance and heart melt soundtracks.

The makers of the movie are planning to resume the shoot of the film by mid of next month. The latest news we hear is Allu Arjun forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’ is likely to hit the big screens next year during summer. Reports are doing the rounds that the makers might release the film by end of April. But, the makers haven’t announced any official release date of the film.

The film will revolve around a red sandalwood smuggling racket. Allu Arjun will be seen essaying the role of a truck driver in the film. Allu Arjun's character will be associated with the red sandalwood smuggling racket. A while back, Allu Arjun’s first look poster from ‘Pushpa’ was unveiled and the poster was loved by one and all. Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting to see him on silver screens.

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva and Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.