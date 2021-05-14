Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to Have 2 Item Numbers By Bollywood Actresses

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of the year. Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a lorry driver in the film. It’s going to be a challenging role for Bunny. Looks like, the makers of the movie are pretty confident about the film, that it would sell well in the market. If you ask how and why, If reports are to go anything, Pushpa is slated to release in two parts.

We have learnt from our reliable sources that, Top Bollywood actresses are likely to shake a leg with Allu Arjun in Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. According to sources, Devi Sri Prasad is said to have readied two solid item songs for both parts of ‘Pushpa’. The film director Sukumar is believed to have approached Jacquline Fernandez for a special peppy number in Pushpa. On the other hand, the director of Pushpa is also holding talks with Sonakshi Sina for a special song in Pushpa 2.

If you take a look at both the actresses, they both have worked in Salman Khan’s films, ‘Race-3’ and ‘Dabangg’. Looks like Bunny seems to be eyeing on Salman Khan’s actresses. We have to wait and watch, whether Sonakshi and Jacqueline have a given nod to the film or not.

Pushpa will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Arjun. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

