Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Sets One More Record

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is breaking all the records and is setting new records. It has been more than eight months, the movie opened in the theatres. Trivikram Srinivas is the director of the flick and he narrated the story in an interesting manner.

The movie turned out as the blockbuster. Recently, the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has recorded the highest TRP rating of 29.4.

Now, the latest we hear is that the ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramloo’ films' music album has amassed 1.5 Billion views on Youtube. It is the rare record for any Telugu or South Indian film.

SS Thaman scored music for the flick and the songs ‘Butta Bomma’ and ‘Ramuloo Ramuloo’ have become a huge hit. Ala Vaikuntapurramloo is one of the biggest hits in Bunny's career.

Thanks to the makers of the movie for coming up with such a nice project. ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. It emerged as the biggest hit of this year. Watch this space for more updates.