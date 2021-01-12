Allu Aravind's Sensational Comment On OTTs As Aha Owner at AVPL Celebrations

One of the top producers in Telugu film industry is none other than Allu Aravind and he is the producer of Stylish star Allu Arjun starred 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'.

The film completed one year of its release and the cast and crew of the movie had a reunion to celebrate the occasion. Not to mention, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is performed pretty well at the box office. Although it had clashed with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo went on to become the biggest hit of 2020. Still, the buzz about the film refuses to die amongst his fans and audience. Butta Bomma song has become a rage amongst the music lovers.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo album is one of the biggest hit ever in Tollywood. All songs are lapped by the audience, it's been a year, but still, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo songs are topping the charts. The success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo really can't put into words as it is an all-time record for Allu Arjun. The film made the headlines last month after the trailer became the 7th most-watched trailer on IMDb’s 20 most-watched movie trailers of 2020.

Back to Allu Aravind, in a reunion bash, he thanked everyone for supporting and encouraging the film. He said that " When I started Aha platform, I had several rumours that movies are doing not well that's why he started his own OTT platform. He further added that 'Cinema is like Mother and other OTT platforms are like children. There is no comparison for movies and OTTs as long as they entertain the audience".

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa under the direction of Sukumar.It is for the first time, Rashmika will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in Pushpa. The first look poster which was unleashed on the actor's birthday received immensely love from fans and audience.

