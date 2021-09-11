Allu Aravind Gives Sai Dharam Tej Health Update

By now, you know that Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident last night at Cable bridge in Hyderabad. According to reports, he was seen performing a stunt on the flyover because of which he lost control of the vehicle. The actor was severely injured in the accident. On Saturday, a medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals confirmed that Dharam Tej's condition was stable. “Sai Dharam Tej was brought to Apollo Hospitals following a road traffic accident. He was intubated and put on assisted respiration at the nearest hospital and later shifted here. As of now, he is medically stable. There are no major injuries to the brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He sustained tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture.”

Now, Allu Aravind too has given an update on Sai Dharam Tej's present health condition. He stated, "Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident around 7:30 PM On September 10, 2021. There's nothing to worry and he is totally fine, responding to the treatment. Sai Dharam Tej's collar bone got fractured, rest of the parts of the body are good." He also sought privacy for the family at the moment.

A case has also been filed against Sai Dharam Tej for rash and negligent driving.