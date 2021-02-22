Allari Naresh's Naandhi OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Allari Naresh has been waiting for a long time to score a hit at the box office. He has been trying to deliver a hit year for the past eight years. Finally, he did it with Naandhi. Failure is a stepping stones to success. Allari Naresh has proved it yet again with Naandhi. There's no denying the fact that Allari Naresh tirelessly work is bearing fruit at the box office.

Allair Naresh's Naandhi was released in theatres on February 19. The film opened to a positive response from all quarters. The film has set box office on fire. The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Allari Naresh's Naandhi is likely to get released on Amazon Prime video shortly. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of March. However, a formal announcement is expected out to be soon regarding the same.

The film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna. Apart from Allari Naresh, the film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and others are seen in prominent roles.