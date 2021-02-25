Allari Naresh's Naandhi OTT Release On AHA? Makers Demanding Fancy Price For Digital Rights!

Allari Naresh's Naandhi has become the talk of the town. Before release, Allari Naresh and the film unit were confident that the film will create magic at the box office. Except Naandhi makers, none of them have thought that Naandhi will become a huge hit at the box office. The film was released in last week and it has drawn appreciation from all quarters.

The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. If you are searching for Naandhi OTT release date, then, you have landed on the right page. Industry source tells us that Aha makers are looking forward to purchase the rights of Allari Naresh's Naandhi. The talks are going on between both the both parties. It is said that Naandhi makers are quoting Rs 2 cr for Aha and they are yet to close the deal. If everything goes as planned then the movie is likely to get stream on Aha in the first week of March.

The film is directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna. Vara Lakshmi Saratha Kumar is seen in lead role and she won accolades for her stellar performance in the film.