Allari Naresh's Naandhi Closing Collections

Allari Naresh who is basking in the success of his recently released 'Naandhi' is having a dream run at the box office. The film has become the talk of the town in Telugu states. The film has proved to be a huge money spinner at the box office. The film has broken a few records at the box office. The film has received rave reviews from the audience and critics.

According to trade reports, Naandhi's worldwide closing shares seems to be Rs 4 cr share. Exact figures are yet to be known.

On the career front, Allari Naresh is reading the scripts and he is yet to make an official announcement about his new projects. Watch this space for more updates.