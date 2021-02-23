Allari Naresh's Naandhi Beats Vaishnav Tej's Uppena: Find Out How

Allari Naresh and Vaishnav Tej are basking in the success of their recent releases 'Naandhi' and 'Uppena', respectively. Uppena is doing exceptionally well at the box office than Naandhi. Both the film have received a great response from several quarters and they are all set to raise the box office bar. Will Naandi beats Uppena collections is yet to be soon. But, one thing is for sure, Naandi has surpassed Uppena. Yes, Allari Naresh's Naandi beats Uppena in IMDB ratings.

Off late, we hear is, Allari Naresh's Naandi has got the highest rating 9.1. IMDB online database which gives ratings to all language films, had given 7.0 to Vaishnav Tej's Uppena. This time for Naandi they have given 9.1 which is a point higher than Uppena. In this way, Naandi has managed to beat Uppena record on IMDB. It's indeed celebration time for Allari Naresh fans.

Also Read:Netizens Upset With Mahesh Babu's Uppena Review: Read To Know More



Also Read: Naandhi Collections Day 4: Allari Naresh's Film Continues To Rule The Box Office



Naandi is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna. Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar played a major role in the film. She won accolades and appreciations for her role in the film. She is likely to get many laurels next year for her role in Naandi. Keep watching this space for more updates.

