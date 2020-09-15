Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working together for an upcoming film titled #BB3. Earlier, the duo have worked together for ‘Legend’ and ‘Simha’. For the third time, Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have joined their hands together.

If you may observe, Boyapati Srinu has one specialty... He introduces a popular actor as a villain in his movies. Boyapati Srinu introduced Jagapathi Babu as a villain in ‘Legend’ film. Post that, Jagapathi Babu is going great guns in his second innings. Since then on, Jagapathi played villain roles in many blockbuster films in Tollywood.

According to the reports, Boyapati Srinu is planning to rope in two talented actors to play vital roles in the movie - One is Allari Naresh and another one seems to be Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who made a debut in Telugu with ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’.

Filmy reports claim that Allari Naresh is onboard and is expected to play a crucial role in the film. It is learned that the makers are holding talks with Vivek Oberoi. But, there is no official confirmation whether he agreed to be a part of the movie or not.

Balakrishna’s untiled filmmakers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew's details. It is said that a new actress will be seen as the female lead in the movie.