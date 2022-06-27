Allari Naresh Teams Up With Vijay Kanakamedala

Hero Allari Naresh and director Vijay Kanakamedala collaborated earlier for a critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie Naandhi. The duo has joined forces for the second time for a new film tentatively titled #NareshVijay2 that has been announced officially today.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens that made several interesting projects such as Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Majili, Gaali Sampath and Tuck Jagadish will be producing the movie as Production No 5 in the banner.

Vijay Kanakamedala who came up with a unique story for his debut directorial has penned a powerful story for his second movie billed to be a new age action thriller. Naresh will be presented in yet another intense role in the movie.

Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala’s is one of the crazy combinations and the second movie in their combination will begin, after the former completes his ongoing film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam.

The film’s other cast and crew will be revealed soon.