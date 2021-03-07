Allari Naresh Hit Movie Naandhi OTT Release Date Locked, Aha Grabs Digital Streaming Rights

Tollywood hero, Allari Naresh scored a blockbuster with the movie, Naandhi. Allari Naresh won the hearts of not only the filmy lovers but also others. A courtroom drama movie directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala and bankrolled by Satish Vegesna. The film stars Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar while Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen acted in the supporting roles. The film earned a good revenue at the box office.

Now, the good news is that the film is going to be out on OTT. Yes... According to the reports, the film is going to be on Aha Video on 12th March. It is said that Aha has closed the deal at Rs. 2 crore. The film released on theatres on 19th February 2021 and it is a commercial success, grossing more than Rs. 6.4 crore at the box office.

Allari Naresh is an Indian actor stepped into Telugu film industry with the movie, Allari. He earned a decent fan following in the Two Telugu states. He acted not as the lead star but also performed in supporting roles. He has acted in more than 55 movies. He received the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor and Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the movie Gamyam.