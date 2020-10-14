All Set For Jr NTR's RRR Teaser

Tollywood sensational director Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’ was one of the most awaited films of the year. Had the pandemic not affected us, the shooting of the film would have been completed and the film released in July this year. That would have been another Rajamouli magic on big screens. Sadly, it did not happen, all due to COVID-19.

Recently, Rajamouli has resumed the shoot of the film and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also joined the sets of ‘RRR’. According to reliable sources, the three-day shoot schedule of ‘RRR’ was completed last week. The team is expected to resume the full-scale shoot next month.

Currently, Rajamouli is working on the film teaser of Komaram Bheem, a role being essayed by Young tiger Jr NTR. The teaser will be an introduction video byte of Jr NTR and it will give a clear picture about his role in the film. Ram Charan is going to dub his voice for the NTR’s character Bheem and it will be released officially on the 22nd of this month. According to reports, Rajamouli is almost done with Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem teaser except the background music part. MM Keeravani is the music director of the film and Rajamouli might sit with Keeravani to complete the rest of the work. The teaser will be out next week.

The film has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody in prominent roles.