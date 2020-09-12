All Is Not Well Between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas?

Superstar Mahesh Babu has done many such movies where he stole the limelight from the rest of the cast. He has always been a critically acclaimed actor for the powerful roles in movies like - Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Srimanthudu. He received a lot of accolades for his role in his recent outing ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’.

Over the past few months, there has been a talk that Mahesh Babu will team up with Trivikram Srinivas. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's director is believed to have written an interesting script for him. The latest reports are doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram is not happening anytime as the ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ actor is not interested in this collaboration anymore. The reason behind Mahesh Babu rejecting

Trivikram’s movie is yet to be known. Mahesh Babu is believed to have set his own priorities.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is occupied with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ which is in the early stages of production. Soon after the completion of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’, Mahesh Babu will work with another director before he does the Rajamouli film. Murmurs are doing the rounds that all is not well between Mahesh and Trivikram. We are not sure about it but this has become a hot topic on social media platforms. An official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon. Watch this space for more updates.