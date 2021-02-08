All Mega Stars In One Frame! Biggest Multistarrer In South Cinema

Who wouldn't love multi-starrer films? There are a few films in Telugu, Hindi and other languages,all multi-starrer films did extremely well at the box office. Looks like Actor Mohan Lal might also thinking to try his luck. So far, we saw two to three actors in a movie. But, this time, Mollywood all actors will feature in yet to titled film. This mega multi-starrer will be produced by the Malayalam Movie Artists Association. It is going to be directed by Malayalam directors Priyadarshan and TK Rajeev Kumar. Actor Mohan Lal and Mammotty will appear in prominent roles along with about 140 actors.

About the film, Megastar Mohanlal said, “We have planned to do a film just like how we did Twenty-20. We decided this after listening to a very interesting story and as many as 140 artists will work in the movie. Even if it’s just one day’s work, I am humbly requesting everyone to act in it. It’s a unique movie that will be produced for AMMA by Aashirvaad Cinemas. It’s a brilliant crime thriller that will be jointly directed by Priyadarshan and Rajeev Kumar.”