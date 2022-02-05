Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Is Out

Bollywood star filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali never disappoints in terms of narrating his stories in intriguing manner and he makes sure the viewers feel classiness in visuals. His films indeed are synonymous with a rich look and feel. Meanwhile, the trailer of the director’s much-awaited movie Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has been unveiled.

The story is set in 1960s. The little over 3 minutes video introduces Alia Bhatt an author-backed role, who has turned shame into pride, and is aspiring to make her mark in politics as well. Her fight for the rights of sex workers and their families is full of dynamism. Alia Bhatt as Gangubai is fierce and courageous.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Demands Fancy Remuneration For Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s Film?



Ajay Devgn appears in the trailer as a mafia don Karim Lala, a man of unsavory reputation and legend who played a key role in shaping Gangubai's journey. Glimpses of Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh are also seen in the captivating trailer that delivers sharp and hard-hitting dialogues.

The film has been mounted on large scale by Bollywood’s prestigious production house Pen Studios in association with Bhansali Productions. Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in cinemas on 25th February, 2022.