Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Theatres on Feb 25

Gangubai Kathiawadi seals its release date. It’s official that, the film is all set to release in cinemas on 25th February, 2022. The makers have also informed that the film is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings to his audience a moving yet stem-winding story with a power-packed performance from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn featured in a special role.