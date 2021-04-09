Alia Bhatt Surprise Entry With Pawan's Vakeel Saab

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with a video in which she wished all the best for the entire team of Vakeel Saab and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. She said that "It is such and honour, and so exciting to me, to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films Vakeel Saab".

Alia Bhatt will be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and it will be dubbed and released in Telugu as well. She said that the teaser of the movie will be played in the theatres screening Vakeel Saab. Here is the video.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is going to hit the theatres on July 30. Alia Bhatt plays the titular role and she received appreciation from all the corners after the release of the teaser. Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Here is the Telugu teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt is stepping into the Telugu film industry with SS Rajamouli's RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). She is one of the most talented stars in the film industry. She proved herself as an actress and never steps back to experiment with her roles. She will be seen as the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the movie, RRR. Recently, the makers of the movie have released the poster of Alia Bhatt in which she looked extraordinary. She will be essaying the role of Sita in the film.