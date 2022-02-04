Alia Bhatt Signs Second Telugu Movie: Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Telugu debut with the film 'RRR'. She will be essaying the role of Alluru Sitharama Raju's wife, Seetha in RRR alongside Ram Charan. Now, we hear that Alia Bhatt has signed her next movie in Telugu even without her debut film's release. Alia Bhatt is all set to play the female lead in Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's film.

She stated to a leading tabloid that "Koratala Siva came and narrated the story. I didn’t think twice. As soon as he completed the narration, I have agreed to come on board. I am looking forward to working with @tarak9999 again after #RRRMovie." More details about the film are awaited.

In the meantime, Alia Bhatt is also awaiting the release of her most talked about film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on February 25, 2022.

The film trailer is going to be unveiled on February 4, 2022. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is jointly produced by Jayantilal Gada, Sanjay Leela Bhansali