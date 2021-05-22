Alia Bhatt Signs One More Telugu Film With Top Actor!

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Tollywood debut with the movie ‘RRR’. She will be essaying the role of Sita opposite Mega power Star Ram Charan in the film. Looks like, Alia Bhatt's stars are working in her favor, as she is said to have bagged one more film in Telugu even before her debut in Tollywood.

Yes, what you read is right! Alia Bhatt is likely to pair up with Ram Charan yet again in Shankar’s pan-India film. If the latest buzz is to be believed, then Alia Bhatt has been finalized as the leading lady in Shankar’s yet to be launched film. There is no official confirmation whether Alia Bhatt has given her nod to the film or not.

If Alia is really part of Ram Charan-Shankar’s film, then, it would be her second film in Telugu. Besides, she has a bunch of films even in Bollywood.

Back to Alia’s RRR. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. The film will hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.