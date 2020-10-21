Alia Bhatt On A Signing Spree In Telugu? 

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Telugu debut with ‘RRR. She will be essaying the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan in the movie. She is expected to join the shoot of 'RRR'. If reports are to go anything by, Alia Bhatt is believed to have confirmed her second film with the leading actor of Tollywood. The details about her second Telugu film is yet to be known.

If you may recall, in one of her interviews, Alia said that she is a very big fan of Jr NTR and she wants to do a film with him.“Yes, I want to do more films in Telugu and I’m eagerly waiting for my first Telugu film RRR” Alia Bhatt said in her recent interview.

Jr NTR is also part of ‘RRR’ but she will be essaying the love interest of Charan in the film. It is left to see with whom Alia Bhatt is going to screen space for her second Telugu film.

Talking about RRR, it is a period action drama based on freedom fighters named Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It is being made on a budget of Rs 400 Cr. Recently, the makers have released the title poster, motion poster, and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look from the film. The motion poster received a thunderous response from all the quarters. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.