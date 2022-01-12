Alia Bhatt Remuneration For RRR Will Stun You

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. She is all set to make her Tollywood debut with the movie 'RRR'. She will be essaying the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan in the film.



Do you know how much Alia Bhatt is getting paid for RRR? If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt charged a whopping Rs 9 cr remuneration for RRR. Alia Bhatt shot the film only for 12 to 14 days.

RRR is helmed by Rajamouli and produced under the banner D.V.V Entertainments. Young tiger Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, and others will appear in key roles.